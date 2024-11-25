Left Menu

Thyssenkrupp Steel's Fierce Overhaul Amidst Economic Strains

Thyssenkrupp Steel plans to reduce its workforce by 40%, impacting 11,000 jobs in a strategic restructuring move. Facing cheaper global competitors and high costs, the company aims to cut personnel expenses and adapt production capacity for future market needs, amidst resistance from unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:12 IST
Thyssenkrupp Steel's Fierce Overhaul Amidst Economic Strains

Thyssenkrupp's steel division, Germany's largest steelmaker, is set to reduce its workforce by 40% in a significant restructuring effort. The decision, announced on Monday, follows sustained pressure from cost-effective Asian competitors, escalating power prices, and a waning global economy, resulting in operational losses in four of the last five years.

The restructuring plan involves cutting 11,000 jobs from its 27,000-strong workforce by 2030. The decision aims to lower personnel costs by 10% and includes the closure of the Kreuztal-Eichen plant, impacting 500 employees. Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe also aims to adjust its production capacity to meet future market demands.

Unions like IG Metall have pledged strong opposition to these changes. The broader struggle has seen Germany's industrial pillar challenged by slowed production and rising costs. Economy Minister Habeck supports transitioning to climate-friendly production, underscoring the vital role of steel in Germany's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024