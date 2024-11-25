Chaos on British Roads: Aftermath of Storm Bert

Britain's transport infrastructure faced significant disruption as Storm Bert wreaked havoc over the weekend, resulting in widespread flooding and claiming four lives.

As of 1100 GMT on Monday, over 300 flood warnings and alerts were active across England and Wales. Rail services, particularly those from London to the southwest, were heavily disrupted with cancellations and severe delays. Meanwhile, the environment agency reported around 100 properties impacted by flooding.

Tragic incidents included the death of a dog walker in north Wales and a man whose car was hit by a falling tree in southern England. Despite the storm's gradual dissipation, authorities emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance due to persistent flood risks. Disruptions continue as major roads are shut and railway lines, including those to Stansted Airport, reopen with lingering effects. The Met Office maintained strong wind warnings in northern Scotland, with clear skies expected by Tuesday.

