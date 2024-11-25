Cabinet Greenlights Enhanced Mission to Propel India's Innovation Ecosystem

The Cabinet on Monday sanctioned an extended budget for Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) until March 31, 2028, with a comprehensive allocation of Rs 2,750 crore. This decision expands the mission's scope, aiming to invigorate India's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

An official statement described AIM 2.0 as a pivotal move toward a progressive India, building on AIM 1.0's successes like Atal Tinkering Labs and Atal Incubation Centers. The revamped mission will now focus on addressing ecosystem gaps and scaling successful models through collaboration with various sectors.

India, ranked 39th in the Global Innovation Index, is poised for increased global competitiveness with AIM 2.0. The mission's continuation is set to drive job creation and innovative services while fostering language inclusivity and regional development across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and the North Eastern states.

