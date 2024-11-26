Legacy of an Industrial Giant: Shashikant Ruia's Impact on India's Corporate Landscape

Shashikant Ruia, the visionary entrepreneur who transformed a modest construction firm into the infrastructure giant Essar Group, has passed away at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness.

Fondly known as Shashi, Ruia co-founded the metal-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravi in 1969, and made significant strides across multiple sectors including steel, telecommunications, and energy.

His enduring legacy includes a profound impact on India's business landscape and philanthropy, which was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling Ruia a 'towering figure' in the industry.

