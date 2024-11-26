Left Menu

Legacy of an Industrial Giant: Shashikant Ruia's Impact on India's Corporate Landscape

Shashikant Ruia, co-founder of Essar Group, passed away at 80 after a prolonged illness. A visionary entrepreneur, Ruia played a significant role in shaping India's business landscape through his contributions to sectors like steel, telecommunications, and energy. He leaves behind a legacy of innovation and philanthropy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:11 IST
Shashikant Ruia, the visionary entrepreneur who transformed a modest construction firm into the infrastructure giant Essar Group, has passed away at the age of 80 following a prolonged illness.

Fondly known as Shashi, Ruia co-founded the metal-to-technology conglomerate Essar with his brother Ravi in 1969, and made significant strides across multiple sectors including steel, telecommunications, and energy.

His enduring legacy includes a profound impact on India's business landscape and philanthropy, which was acknowledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling Ruia a 'towering figure' in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

