Left Menu

Real Estate Sector Tops Advertising Violations in FY25

The real estate sector has emerged as the most violative in advertising in the first half of FY25, responsible for over a third of problematic campaigns, according to the ASCI. Out of 4,016 complaints received, 3,031 needed modification. Digital platforms are the primary contributors to these violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST
Real Estate Sector Tops Advertising Violations in FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The real estate sector has risen to prominence as the most violative segment in advertising for the first half of fiscal year 2025. A report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) noted that this sector accounted for more than a third of problematic campaigns.

The ASCI received 4,016 complaints in the period, with 3,031 leading to investigations. Of these, a staggering 98 per cent required some form of modification. Digital media contributed heavily, with 2,830 or 93 per cent of the ads processed by the council originating from these platforms.

In violation terms, the real estate sector was followed by illegal betting at 29 per cent, healthcare at 8 per cent, personal care at 7 per cent, and food and beverages at 6 per cent. Highlighting its vigilance, the body noted it processed 2,115 ads from the realty sector, flagging 1,027 for potential breaches under the MahaRERA Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024