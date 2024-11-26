Real Estate Sector Tops Advertising Violations in FY25

The real estate sector has risen to prominence as the most violative segment in advertising for the first half of fiscal year 2025. A report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) noted that this sector accounted for more than a third of problematic campaigns.

The ASCI received 4,016 complaints in the period, with 3,031 leading to investigations. Of these, a staggering 98 per cent required some form of modification. Digital media contributed heavily, with 2,830 or 93 per cent of the ads processed by the council originating from these platforms.

In violation terms, the real estate sector was followed by illegal betting at 29 per cent, healthcare at 8 per cent, personal care at 7 per cent, and food and beverages at 6 per cent. Highlighting its vigilance, the body noted it processed 2,115 ads from the realty sector, flagging 1,027 for potential breaches under the MahaRERA Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)