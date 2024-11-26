Revolutionizing Commutes: NCRTC Launches Real-Time Tracking on RRTS Connect

NCRTC has unveiled a new feature on its RRTS Connect application that allows commuters to track Namo Bharat trains in real-time. Announced on Tuesday, the update aims to streamline travel experiences by providing live updates on train arrivals, locations, and schedules.

The cutting-edge feature gives users detailed information about the next station, distance, and estimated arrival time. In addition, the app now offers a live parking status feature, showing real-time availability of parking spaces at RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut, helping travelers make informed parking decisions.

These updates complement existing app functionalities, such as ticket booking, navigation, and last-mile connectivity, including feeder bus services and bookings through Rapido for easy station access. The app also offers direct communication with station control rooms via phone or WhatsApp for traveler assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)