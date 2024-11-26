Left Menu

Revolutionizing Commutes: NCRTC Launches Real-Time Tracking on RRTS Connect

NCRTC introduces real-time train tracking and live parking status on the RRTS Connect app for Namo Bharat commuters. These features enhance travel efficiency, providing updates on train arrivals, station distances, and parking availability. The app also offers ticket booking, navigation, and last-mile connectivity options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:37 IST
Revolutionizing Commutes: NCRTC Launches Real-Time Tracking on RRTS Connect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCRTC has unveiled a new feature on its RRTS Connect application that allows commuters to track Namo Bharat trains in real-time. Announced on Tuesday, the update aims to streamline travel experiences by providing live updates on train arrivals, locations, and schedules.

The cutting-edge feature gives users detailed information about the next station, distance, and estimated arrival time. In addition, the app now offers a live parking status feature, showing real-time availability of parking spaces at RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut, helping travelers make informed parking decisions.

These updates complement existing app functionalities, such as ticket booking, navigation, and last-mile connectivity, including feeder bus services and bookings through Rapido for easy station access. The app also offers direct communication with station control rooms via phone or WhatsApp for traveler assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024