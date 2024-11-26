Left Menu

Singapore's Temasek Acquires Stake in Foodtech Leader Rebel Foods

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Temasek Holdings' acquisition of a stake in Rebel Foods, a foodtech company. Temasek, through Jongsong Investments, will own a portion of Rebel Foods, known for its cloud kitchen brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani. Rebel Foods aims to expand offline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:07 IST
Singapore's Temasek Acquires Stake in Foodtech Leader Rebel Foods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared Singapore's Temasek Holdings for its proposed acquisition of a stake in the renowned foodtech firm, Rebel Foods. This strategic move is poised to enhance Temasek's investment portfolio within the booming food technology sector.

Temasek Holdings, via its subsidiary Jongsong Investments Pte, has set its sights on Rebel Foods, which boasts popular cloud kitchen brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story. The acquisition involves subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares and buying equity in Rebel Foods.

This development comes as Rebel Foods continues its expansion, operating over 450 kitchens globally. With new funding led by Temasek, Rebel Foods plans to broaden its offline presence, competing with other major players like Curefoods. Meanwhile, the CCI also greenlit Starcin's acquisition of Fosroc's companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024