Government Launches PAN 2.0 for Streamlined Tax Services

The PAN 2.0 Project is set to modernize the issuance and management of Permanent Account Numbers and Tax Deduction Account Numbers by integrating existing platforms into a single portal. This initiative aligns with Digital India, offering eco-friendly, paperless processes, enhanced security, and improved grievance redressal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the government unveiled the PAN 2.0 Project, aimed at transforming the issuance and management of Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) and Tax Deduction Account Numbers (TAN) into a more user-friendly and efficient process.

With a robust database of 78 crore PANs and 73.28 lakh TANs, the initiative seeks to consolidate the currently fragmented PAN-related services, which are spread across three different platforms—the eFiling Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal—into a single, unified portal. Upon the completion of this integration, all services pertaining to PAN and TAN applications, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and online validation will be accessible through this one-stop platform.

The project is a strategic move towards the Digital India initiative, focusing on eco-friendly, paperless processes. Among its key features are the faster issuance and improved validation of PAN at no cost, enhanced data protection, and the establishment of a dedicated call center for user inquiries. By adopting this approach, the Income Tax Department hopes to simplify processes, reduce delays, and enhance the system's efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

