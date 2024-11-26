Left Menu

All Things Baby Secures Rs 30 Crore to Expand Product and Retail Footprint

All Things Baby, a platform for mother and baby products, raised Rs 30 crore from Richa Choksi and Inoventures. The 2016-founded firm plans to expand its offerings, strengthen its distribution network, and launch experiential retail stores in select metro cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:23 IST
In a significant funding boost, All Things Baby has secured Rs 30 crore from Richa Choksi and Inoventures, the family office of Manish Choksi. Founded in 2016, this platform for mother and baby products is set to broaden its product range and strengthen its distribution network.

The company aims to launch exclusive experiential retail stores in select metro cities, enhancing their market presence. This strategic move will allow All Things Baby to delve into newer areas and offer a more diverse array of products to its customers.

All Things Baby's expansion is an exciting development in the mother and baby product sector, and the fresh capital injection is a crucial step towards implementing its growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

