Left Menu

Tariff Tension: Trump's Trade Threats and Economic Implications

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, potentially triggering a trade war. Analysts expect negative effects on Mexico's economy and equities, and a review of the USMCA agreement is anticipated in 2026, increasing risk aversion in Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:30 IST
Tariff Tension: Trump's Trade Threats and Economic Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on major U.S. trade partners Mexico and Canada, a decision that could spark a trade war. Financial analysts have swiftly responded to the announcement, forecasting significant implications for Mexico, a primary partner representing 15.8% of U.S. trade.

Trump's strategy extends beyond North America, with additional tariff threats aimed at China, the third-largest partner. Market economist Giulia Bellicoso warned of potential setbacks in Mexican equities, expressing doubts about near-shoring optimism and cautioning that Trump's trade policies may dampen foreign investment.

As the USMCA agreement awaits review in 2026, economic experts anticipate increased risk aversion, particularly in Mexico. Moody's Analytics predicts a downturn in Mexico's GDP growth, suggesting broader economic impacts and heightened financial volatility in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024