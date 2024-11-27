Market Jitters: Tariff Threats and Dollar Dynamics

Threats of fresh tariffs under a possible second Trump administration continue to affect Asian investors, with Japan bearing the brunt. The Japanese yen's strength complicates the issue by impacting exports, adding to market pressures. Automaker shares indicate growing concerns related to Mexican factories, echoing issues from 2017.

China’s investor sentiment displays mixed emotions—while reassured that the tariff threat isn't the severe 60% initially feared, there's trust in Beijing to implement stimulus measures. The yuan, along with the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar, remains near low levels, suggesting the tariff threat might be merely a negotiating strategy.

Globally, attention pivots to economic indicators, as the U.S. Fed's inflation gauge is anticipated. With thin trading ahead of Thanksgiving, European stock futures are steady or lower. As the economic calendar progresses, Germany and France release consumer sentiment data, crucial to gauging market movements.

