North Korea Welcomes International Runners for Pyongyang Marathon After Six-Year Hiatus

On Sunday, North Korea reopened its borders to host the first Pyongyang International Marathon after a six-year hiatus, inviting foreign athletes to compete in the isolated nation.

Participants from countries such as China and Romania have joined the event, with around 200 travelers arriving over the weekend to prepare for the race. Koryo Tours, based in Beijing, facilitated the participation of international runners.

As part of the celebrations for North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung's birthday, the marathon course navigates through Pyongyang's key landmarks. The event marks a gradual reopening of North Korea's borders following their 2020 closure due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)