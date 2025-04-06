Left Menu

North Korea Welcomes International Runners for Pyongyang Marathon After Six-Year Hiatus

North Korea hosts its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, welcoming foreign runners amid relaxed border controls. Athletes from various countries, including China and Romania, participate as the country slowly reopens post-pandemic. The marathon is part of celebrations for Kim Il Sung's birthday, with a course through Pyongyang landmarks.

06-04-2025
On Sunday, North Korea reopened its borders to host the first Pyongyang International Marathon after a six-year hiatus, inviting foreign athletes to compete in the isolated nation.

Participants from countries such as China and Romania have joined the event, with around 200 travelers arriving over the weekend to prepare for the race. Koryo Tours, based in Beijing, facilitated the participation of international runners.

As part of the celebrations for North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung's birthday, the marathon course navigates through Pyongyang's key landmarks. The event marks a gradual reopening of North Korea's borders following their 2020 closure due to the pandemic.

