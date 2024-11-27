Shishir Baijal Expands Leadership Role at Knight Frank Asia Pacific

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, is set to broaden his leadership scope by taking on the role of Non-Executive Chair for the Asia Pacific Region starting next April, as announced by the global real estate consultancy on Wednesday.

Baijal's expanded responsibilities come as part of Knight Frank's strategic initiative to strengthen regional leadership in Asia Pacific, where he will collaborate closely with newly appointed CEO Craig Shute. This move reflects the company's commitment to advancing its strategic goals and fostering regional growth.

The Asia Pacific arm of Knight Frank consists of 11,000 employees across 300 offices in 15 territories, marking it as one of the firm's most dynamic regions. Meanwhile, Baijal expressed enthusiasm about contributing to what he describes as both a fast-growing and already highly accomplished segment of Knight Frank's global business lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)