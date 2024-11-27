India and Japan's Strategic Economic Security Dialogue: Strengthening Supply Chains and Technology Collaboration

In a landmark development, India and Japan inaugurated their Dialogue on Economic Security, primarily focusing on strategic trade and technology. The discussions, held in Tokyo, underscored the necessity for enhanced collaboration to safeguard economic interests and fortify resilient supply chains across key sectors.

The meeting, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Japan's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Masataka Okano, aimed at deriving tangible results through comprehensive cooperation. This significant dialogue was declared during the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi earlier this year.

The dialogue facilitated a crucial exchange of views on economic security policies. Both nations agreed on the importance of policy facilitation for fostering business and academic partnerships, alongside exploring new avenues for talent exchange and upskilling in mutually beneficial areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)