Tragic Collision Near Hothian: Young Life Lost and Family Injured

An 8-year-old girl tragically lost her life, and three family members sustained injuries in a motorcycle and bus collision near Hothian village, police reported on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday when Simranjeet Singh, his wife, and two children were returning home to Mansurwal Bet.

A private school bus collided with their motorcycle, resulting in the death of Singh's daughter, Seerat. The injured family members were admitted to Kapurthala Civil Hospital for treatment, according to police statements.

