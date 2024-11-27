Mali’s Mining Tensions: Arrests and Tax Battles Intensify

In a crackdown on mining enterprises, Malian authorities have detained four senior employees from a Canadian mining company, escalating pressure on international firms to pay hefty additional taxes.

The employees from Barrick Gold, part of the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex, await trial following their detention. The company's statement dismissed the charges but remained tight-lipped about specifics. This development echoes previous detentions in the sector, with the company seeking to resolve lingering disputes with Mali's government regarding economic benefits and legal frameworks.

Analysts fear this growing trend of detentions could make Mali's mining industry unpredictable and challenging for Western companies. This year, Mali has implemented a new mining code, whereby companies like B2Gold and Allied Gold have yielded to demands, underscoring a shift in government strategies to secure revenue.

