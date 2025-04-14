EU Enforces Sanctions on Iranian Legal System Over Hostage Detentions

The European Union has taken a firm stand against Iran, placing sanctions on seven officials from its judicial and prison system. This move highlights ongoing concerns within the 27-nation bloc regarding what it describes as Iran's politically driven detainment of EU citizens.

Asset freezes and travel bans have been levied against three judges, two prosecutors, and two prison personnel, including Hedayatollah Farzadi, head of Evin Prison. The EU accuses these officials of severe human rights violations and denying detainees fair trials.

In addition to personal sanctions, assets of Shiraz Central Prison were frozen. The EU points to the unjust imprisonment of European nationals there, often without fair trial, sparking calls from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot for citizens to avoid Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)