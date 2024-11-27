Industrial Strife in Germany Threatens Economic Stability

IG Metall, Germany's largest union, has threatened extended industrial action in response to proposed job cuts at Thyssenkrupp Steel and Ford, intensifying the wave of labor unrest across the nation. The union's warnings came swiftly after both companies announced potential layoffs, citing pressures from cheaper Asian competition and a sluggish domestic economy.

"This dispute will be a marathon," stated Knut Giesler, head of IG Metall in North Rhine-Westphalia, stressing the union's readiness to bring their concerns to the streets through legal means. Volkswagen, too, is embroiled in severe negotiations over cost reduction plans that might lead to its first domestic plant closures.

The instability threatens Germany's economic stature as a pivotal industrial leader, casting doubts on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's handling of the economy as elections loom. As Thyssenkrupp plans to slash 40% of its steel unit's workforce, IG Metall vows to shun talks without assurances against job or plant losses. Similar job cut announcements at Ford's Cologne facility amplify these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)