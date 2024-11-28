Seoul Struggles Amid Historic Snowfall: Flights Canceled and Lives Lost

South Korea is battling severe snowfall for a second consecutive day, causing widespread travel chaos and claiming four lives. The capital, Seoul, experienced its third-heaviest snowfall since records began in 1907, according to the Yonhap news agency. While weather conditions are slowly improving, the damage has been extensive.

Over 40 centimeters of snow accumulated in parts of Seoul early Thursday, leading to more than 140 flight cancellations. Heavy snow warnings in the capital's metro area have now been lifted. The snow load collapsed a net at a golf range and a protective car park tent, killing two people. Traffic accidents further added to the death toll.

The heavy snow paralyzed Incheon airport, delaying flights by an average of two hours, with 14% of flights delayed and 15% canceled. Authorities canceled approximately 142 flights and suspended 99 ferry services across 76 routes. In Gyeonggi province, which borders Seoul, schools were granted the option to close due to the extreme weather.

