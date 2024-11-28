IHC's Enduring Confidence in Adani Amidst Legal Turmoil

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) has reiterated its support for the Adani Group, maintaining an unchanged investment outlook despite recent legal challenges faced by the group's founder, Gautam Adani.

In an official statement, IHC expressed confidence in Adani's contributions to the green energy and sustainability sectors, as the group continues to attract foreign investment interest. IHC's significant past investments in Adani's renewable and power sectors further underscore this support.

International partners, such as the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Tanzanian government, have also renewed their commitment to joint projects with Adani, signaling continued global confidence amidst the allegations of securities fraud facing the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)