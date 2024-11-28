Union Minister Piyush Goyal Calls for Industry Engagement with Digital Initiatives

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has raised alarms over the minimal engagement from industries with the government's National Single Window System (NSWS) and Industrial Land Bank initiatives. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) national conference focused on ease of doing business, Goyal underscored the critical role of industry feedback in honing these platforms. These initiatives are designed to simplify the process for acquiring necessary approvals and licenses.

Goyal conveyed the urgency by stating that without sufficient industry input, the NSWS might be shelved. He expressed frustration over the investments currently being made towards these platforms. Through a candid appeal, he urged businesses to utilize the NSWS, citing its potential as a comprehensive solution for regulatory approvals. Launched in September 2021, the portal currently facilitates applications across 27 Central Ministries and 19 States/UTs, serving as a one-stop shop for investors.

Meanwhile, Goyal praised the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for its extraordinary growth in public procurement, expected to exceed Rs 6 lakh crore this year. Highlighting GeM's transformational impact, he pointed to the impressive procurement figures that jumped from Rs 4 lakh crore last fiscal year. To further enhance the platform, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been hired to upgrade the portal, aiming for higher efficiency and ease of use.

(With inputs from agencies.)