Left Menu

Steel Prices Decline Impacting Profit Margins

The fall in steel prices is predicted to affect the profitability of primary steel producers in the domestic market. Despite increased sales volume and reduced cost pressures from lower coking coal prices, operating profit margins are expected to remain at 15-16% this fiscal. Domestic prices are projected to drop 10% on average due to rising imports, especially from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:52 IST
Steel Prices Decline Impacting Profit Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The decline in steel prices is set to impact the operating profitability of primary steel producers in the domestic market, according to Crisil Ratings. Despite a rise in sales volume and decreased cost pressures from reduced coking coal prices, the operating profit margin is expected to stay at 15-16% this financial year.

Crisil Ratings Director Ankit Hakhu noted that "Lower realisations and flat operating margins will likely reduce absolute EBITDA for primary steelmakers by 5-7% this fiscal, during a period of significant growth capex." Domestic steel prices are forecasted to drop 10% on average from Rs 57,500 per tonne last fiscal, with an 8% decline already observed in the first half.

While domestic demand remains strong, global steel demand is likely to decrease for the third consecutive fiscal year. This trend is leading to an increase in imports, primarily from China, where demand is subdued, pressurizing realisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024