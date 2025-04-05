Stars Shine and Bid Farewell in Sports Round-Up

The latest in the world of sports features some of the biggest names making headlines. Pete Alonso made a statement for the New York Mets by hitting his third home run in four games, delighting fans at Citi Field. His return comes after speculation about his future in Queens.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies faces a fine of $75,000 following a controversial on-court gesture, adding to his series of disciplinary issues. In golf, the PGA Tour turned down a $1.5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, keeping the rivalry with the LIV Golf league alive.

Notable retirements rocked the sports world as two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and NFL star Julio Jones announced their retirements. Meanwhile, Duke's Cooper Flagg won the AP Men's College Basketball Player of the Year, marking a significant achievement in his freshman year.

(With inputs from agencies.)