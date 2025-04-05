Left Menu

Stars Shine and Bid Farewell in Sports Round-Up

This sports news roundup highlights major events, including Pete Alonso's return to the Mets, Ja Morant's fine, the PGA Tour's rejected Saudi offer, Cooper Flagg's award, and retirements of Elena Delle Donne and Julio Jones. The article also covers coaching awards and player injuries in baseball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 05:27 IST
Stars Shine and Bid Farewell in Sports Round-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest in the world of sports features some of the biggest names making headlines. Pete Alonso made a statement for the New York Mets by hitting his third home run in four games, delighting fans at Citi Field. His return comes after speculation about his future in Queens.

Elsewhere, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies faces a fine of $75,000 following a controversial on-court gesture, adding to his series of disciplinary issues. In golf, the PGA Tour turned down a $1.5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, keeping the rivalry with the LIV Golf league alive.

Notable retirements rocked the sports world as two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and NFL star Julio Jones announced their retirements. Meanwhile, Duke's Cooper Flagg won the AP Men's College Basketball Player of the Year, marking a significant achievement in his freshman year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

