Air India's Expansion: Navigating Growth and Challenges

Air India is gearing up for significant growth in domestic and short-haul international flights by 2025, with the addition of new narrow-body planes, according to the airline's chief, Campbell Wilson. The airline plans to expand its fleet to 400 aircraft by 2027 as part of a five-year transformation effort.

Currently, Air India Group, including Air India Express, operates around 300 planes. Wilson revealed during a media briefing that the airline holds a domestic market share of approximately 29% and dominates metro-to-metro routes with 55% coverage. The retrofit of legacy wide-body aircraft, facing global supply chain delays, will commence in 2025, with 3-4 aircraft being retrofitted monthly.

The integration of Vistara and AIX Connect with Air India aims to consolidate Tata Group's airline business, advancing its market position. Although delays in acquiring Boeing 737 MAX planes have impacted operations, Air India remains committed to addressing service quality issues and expanding its North America network, despite challenges in the availability of wide-body aircraft.

