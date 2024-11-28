Left Menu

Air India's Expansion: Navigating Growth and Challenges

Air India is set to witness growth predominantly from domestic and short-haul international flights by 2025. The airline plans a transformation, expanding its fleet to 400 by 2027. Despite retrofit and supply chain challenges, Air India aims to remain competitive and cater to market demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:03 IST
Air India's Expansion: Navigating Growth and Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is gearing up for significant growth in domestic and short-haul international flights by 2025, with the addition of new narrow-body planes, according to the airline's chief, Campbell Wilson. The airline plans to expand its fleet to 400 aircraft by 2027 as part of a five-year transformation effort.

Currently, Air India Group, including Air India Express, operates around 300 planes. Wilson revealed during a media briefing that the airline holds a domestic market share of approximately 29% and dominates metro-to-metro routes with 55% coverage. The retrofit of legacy wide-body aircraft, facing global supply chain delays, will commence in 2025, with 3-4 aircraft being retrofitted monthly.

The integration of Vistara and AIX Connect with Air India aims to consolidate Tata Group's airline business, advancing its market position. Although delays in acquiring Boeing 737 MAX planes have impacted operations, Air India remains committed to addressing service quality issues and expanding its North America network, despite challenges in the availability of wide-body aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024