Dombivli in Mourning: Terror Strikes at Pahalgam

Residents of Thane district are reeling from the shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming the lives of three local individuals. The community mourns the tragic incident, while authorities provide essential support to affected families and tourists in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a harrowing incident, three residents of Thane, Maharashtra, were killed in a terror attack at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack on the prime tourist destination resulted in widespread shock and grief in their hometown of Dombivli.

Among the deceased were Hemant Joshi, Sanjay Lele, and Atul Mone, all from Dombivli. Friends, family, and local organizations are grappling with their loss as the community mourns.

The administration has set up emergency support for affected families and tourists. Local political leaders, including those from BJP and Shiv Sena, have pledged necessary help, while a help desk and control room are operational for those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

