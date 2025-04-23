Shenzhou-20 Mission: China's Next Step in Space Exploration

China's Shenzhou-20 mission is ready for takeoff, set to transport three astronauts from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to the Tiangong space station. The mission, booked for 5.17 p.m. on Thursday, aims to achieve an in-orbit crew rotation with Shenzhou-19, whose return is scheduled for April 29, according to state media.

The space voyage, hosting astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, marks a third journey for Chen Dong, while Zhongrui and Jie embark on their maiden space mission. Official sources outlined the mission's objectives, which include space science experiments, installing protective devices, and hardware recovery operations.

Accompanying the crew are research specimens like zebrafish and planarians for experiments. The mission underscores China's increased global ties, training new astronauts from Hong Kong and Macau, and preparing for joint missions with Pakistan, as part of an evolving space partnership.

