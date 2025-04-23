Left Menu

Shenzhou-20 Mission: China's Next Step in Space Exploration

China prepares for the Shenzhou-20 mission, set to launch three astronauts to the Tiangong space station. This mission aims to complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-19 crew and conduct various experiments. This highlights international collaborations with Pakistan and training new astronauts from Hong Kong and Macau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 08:41 IST
Shenzhou-20 Mission: China's Next Step in Space Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Shenzhou-20 mission is ready for takeoff, set to transport three astronauts from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to the Tiangong space station. The mission, booked for 5.17 p.m. on Thursday, aims to achieve an in-orbit crew rotation with Shenzhou-19, whose return is scheduled for April 29, according to state media.

The space voyage, hosting astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, marks a third journey for Chen Dong, while Zhongrui and Jie embark on their maiden space mission. Official sources outlined the mission's objectives, which include space science experiments, installing protective devices, and hardware recovery operations.

Accompanying the crew are research specimens like zebrafish and planarians for experiments. The mission underscores China's increased global ties, training new astronauts from Hong Kong and Macau, and preparing for joint missions with Pakistan, as part of an evolving space partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025