Asian Shares Climb Amid Tokyo's Inflation Surge and Yen's Four-Month High

Asian shares experienced an upswing on Friday, driven by robust inflation data out of Tokyo that caused traders to anticipate an impending rate hike from the Bank of Japan. With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, there was limited guidance for Asian markets.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3% as the yen strengthened on Tokyo's inflation numbers, indicating significant price pressures. The dollar dropped nearly 1% to 150.14 yen, with expectations for a December rate hike by the BOJ rising to 60%.

In Europe, markets opened to mixed signals, with changes in Wall Street futures and Treasury yields impacting global market dynamics. Traders are also considering potential interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)