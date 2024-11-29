Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Raebareli-Sultanpur Road: One Dead, Six Injured

One person died, and six were injured in a car-truck collision on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road. The accident took place late Thursday, resulting in Pappu Kashyap's death. Six others are hospitalized. The group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV hit a truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Raebareli-Sultanpur Road: One Dead, Six Injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred late Thursday night on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road, claiming the life of Pappu Kashyap and injuring six others. Police reported the collision between a car and a truck in the Gauriganj area.

The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. They were heading back to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV collided with the truck near the State Bank of India in Gauriganj, according to SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities continue with the legal proceedings related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024