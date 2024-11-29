Tragedy Strikes on Raebareli-Sultanpur Road: One Dead, Six Injured
One person died, and six were injured in a car-truck collision on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road. The accident took place late Thursday, resulting in Pappu Kashyap's death. Six others are hospitalized. The group was returning to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV hit a truck.
A tragic road accident occurred late Thursday night on the Raebareli-Sultanpur road, claiming the life of Pappu Kashyap and injuring six others. Police reported the collision between a car and a truck in the Gauriganj area.
The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. They were heading back to Karaudi Kalan village when their SUV collided with the truck near the State Bank of India in Gauriganj, according to SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey.
The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem as authorities continue with the legal proceedings related to the incident.
