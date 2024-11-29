Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is in Germany, focusing on enhancing economic ties and investment between India and Germany. Leaders from ISMC and Deutscher Cricket Bund emphasized India's investment appeal and the importance of Indo-German collaboration amidst global challenges. The visit marked a proactive effort to attract German businesses.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Fosters Economic Synergy with Germany
Ingo Schmitz, CEO of ISMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move to bolster economic relations, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is visiting Germany, sparking dialogues centered around enhancing investment opportunities between India and Germany. Ingo Schmitz, CEO of ISMC (Ingo Schmitz Management Consulting), spotlighted India's progressive investment policies as an attractive element for European enterprises.

Schmitz highlighted, "For two decades, we've been facilitating German and European companies in their investment ventures in India. The new expedited approval processes have positioned India as a favorable environment for business, making it a prime candidate for investment over Germany amid a skill shortage."

Severin Weil, President of Deutscher Cricket Bund, recognized India as an indispensable partner for Germany against a backdrop of complex global politics. Weil remarked, "India stands as a crucial ally for Germany. The envisioned collaboration in the face of current global political challenges presents an opportunity to enhance connections with India."

Weil further stressed the importance of reevaluating traditional partnerships, acknowledging the mutual benefits of integrating with states like Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Saurabh Sangla of Signet Industries celebrated the Chief Minister's proactive measures in engaging German investors.

"This inaugural visit is pivotal; German companies exhibit great interest in Madhya Pradesh due to its strategic location and policy frameworks," Sangla noted. He commended the Chief Minister's commitment to fostering business relations, evidenced by the invitation to the upcoming Invest MP meeting in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

