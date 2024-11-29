EASA Reauthorizes Pakistan International Airlines: A New Chapter in European Airspace

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has announced the lifting of the Third Country Operator (TCO) authorization suspension for Pakistan International Airlines. This decision follows a comprehensive review period initiated in 2020 when the suspension was first enacted.

EASA has expressed renewed confidence in the oversight capabilities of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), which paved the way for this regulatory shift. The restoration of authorization signifies that the European regulator now trusts PCAA's adherence to international safety standards.

With the suspension lifted, Pakistan International Airlines is now permitted to execute commercial air transport operations to, from, and within European Union territories, marking a significant step in re-establishing its presence in the European aviation market.

(With inputs from agencies.)