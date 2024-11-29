Left Menu

Ensuring Thirst Quenched: Indian Railways' Steadfast Supply of 'Rail Neer'

The Indian Railways supplies approximately 13 lakh litres of packaged drinking water 'Rail Neer' daily to passengers. Measures include 954 water vending machines and instructions for quality checks. Complaints on water supply issues are continuously addressed but are not centrally recorded.

Ensuring Thirst Quenched: Indian Railways' Steadfast Supply of 'Rail Neer'
The Indian Railways is ensuring passengers stay hydrated with the daily supply of 13 lakh litres of packaged drinking water, known as 'Rail Neer', across its vast network, according to a government disclosure to the Lok Sabha.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that drinking water's quality is periodically checked, and corrective actions are promptly executed based on inspections and public complaints. Water vending machines have been established zone-wise to aid this initiative, tallying up to 954 across railway stations.

The Railways has also streamlined a process to address service deficiencies, including water supply issues, through various platforms such as social media and web portals. Although complaints are stringently managed, they aren't centralized into a single database, making continuous evaluation a part of the Railways' operational dynamics.

