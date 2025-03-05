Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Train Passengers' Plea in Stampede PIL

The Delhi High Court refused to allow individuals affected by the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station to join a PIL addressing the incident. The court suggested that these individuals pursue personal legal remedies, emphasizing that the PIL focused on broader crowd management issues.

Updated: 05-03-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:34 IST
Delhi High Court Denies Train Passengers' Plea in Stampede PIL
The Delhi High Court declined a plea on Wednesday to include passengers who missed trains due to the February 15 stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station in an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The bench suggested personal legal avenues for those seeking compensation.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that the court's focus is on systemic crowd management issues rather than individual compensation claims, asserting that the PIL addresses broader concerns unrelated to personal grievances.

The tragic stampede left 18 dead and 15 injured, highlighting administrative failures. The Railways have been asked to report on measures to manage passenger limits as part of the court's scrutiny following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

