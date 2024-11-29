Left Menu

India Aims for Global Trade Leadership with Trusted AEO Expansion

India is striving to become an efficient global trade hub by enhancing participation in the AEO program and integrating free zones. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes the role of technology and trust and highlights the expansion of the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) to include more regional partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:30 IST
In a bid to establish itself as the world's most efficient and trusted trade hub, India is ramping up its efforts to expand the participation of Authorized Economic Operators (AEOs) and integrate free zones. This strategic move was highlighted by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra at the Global AEO Conference.

Malhotra underscored the critical importance of technology and trust within the revenue department, citing the expansion of the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) program to encompass more regional and bilateral partners.

India has increasingly adopted technology in tax administration, with most services available online. As a result, 17 out of 20 major ports are now fully automated, streamlining processes such as appeals, refunds, and payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

