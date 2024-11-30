Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Horizons with New Kolkata-Phuket Route

IndiGo announced new direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket starting December 27, enhancing its network in Thai tourism. With daily flights, the airline anticipates increased demand due to Thailand's visa-free policy for Indian citizens. The initiative aims to boost connectivity, trade, and tourism between India and Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
IndiGo Airlines will commence direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket beginning December 27, following an announcement from the carrier. This marks IndiGo's second direct route to Phuket, with Kolkata joining Delhi on the airline's expanding network.

The airline highlighted its aim to bolster India's tourism ties with Thailand, particularly given the rising travel demands among Indians visiting Thailand's largest island, known for its beaches and cultural heritage. The new route is part of IndiGo's strategy to enhance accessibility for Indian tourists to Southeast Asia.

Flights are scheduled six days a week, facilitating trade and tourism while supporting Kolkata's evolution as a pivotal regional travel hub. The airline promises an affordable and seamless travel experience, contributing to the strengthening bonds between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

