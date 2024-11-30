IndiGo Expands Horizons with New Kolkata-Phuket Route

IndiGo Airlines will commence direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket beginning December 27, following an announcement from the carrier. This marks IndiGo's second direct route to Phuket, with Kolkata joining Delhi on the airline's expanding network.

The airline highlighted its aim to bolster India's tourism ties with Thailand, particularly given the rising travel demands among Indians visiting Thailand's largest island, known for its beaches and cultural heritage. The new route is part of IndiGo's strategy to enhance accessibility for Indian tourists to Southeast Asia.

Flights are scheduled six days a week, facilitating trade and tourism while supporting Kolkata's evolution as a pivotal regional travel hub. The airline promises an affordable and seamless travel experience, contributing to the strengthening bonds between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)