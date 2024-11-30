Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Passenger's Misstep on Purvanchal Expressway

A man died after opening a moving bus door to spit, losing his balance and falling onto the Purvanchal Expressway. The incident occurred as the bus traveled to Lucknow, with the victim later identified as Ram Jiavan. Authorities have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:52 IST
Tragic Fall: Passenger's Misstep on Purvanchal Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a passenger aboard an air-conditioned Uttar Pradesh roadways bus met with a fatal accident after opening a door to spit paan. The mishap unfolded on Saturday morning as the bus traversed the Purvanchal Expressway en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow.

The event occurred near Bihi village, at the 93-km milestone, around 10:30 am. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ram Jiavan from the Chinhat area of Lucknow, reportedly lost his balance and fell when he opened the moving bus's door. His wife, Savitri, was traveling with him at the time.

Following the accident, the bus was promptly halted, and authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials, were alerted. Despite being rushed to a local Community Health Centre, Ram Jiavan was declared dead on arrival. The police have taken the bus into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024