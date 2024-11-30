Tragic Fall: Passenger's Misstep on Purvanchal Expressway

In a tragic incident, a passenger aboard an air-conditioned Uttar Pradesh roadways bus met with a fatal accident after opening a door to spit paan. The mishap unfolded on Saturday morning as the bus traversed the Purvanchal Expressway en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow.

The event occurred near Bihi village, at the 93-km milestone, around 10:30 am. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ram Jiavan from the Chinhat area of Lucknow, reportedly lost his balance and fell when he opened the moving bus's door. His wife, Savitri, was traveling with him at the time.

Following the accident, the bus was promptly halted, and authorities, including Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) officials, were alerted. Despite being rushed to a local Community Health Centre, Ram Jiavan was declared dead on arrival. The police have taken the bus into custody for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)