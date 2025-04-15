Left Menu

Tragedy on Kerala Roads: Teenager Loses Life in KSRTC Bus Mishap

A tragic bus accident in Kerala resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl and injuries to approximately 25 others. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus lost control, crashing down a steep incline. Despite the accident's severity, none of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident occurred in Kerala when a KSRTC bus lost control, causing the death of a 15-year-old girl and injuring around 25 other passengers. The vehicle was navigating a bend when it struck a roadside boundary wall, leading the bus to plunge down a 25-foot incline.

The young victim was sitting in the bus when the windshield shattered, causing her to fall in front of the vehicle and become trapped under its wheels. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene, located in Kavalangad Panchayat, Ernakulam district, to extract her from beneath the bus.

Authorities have confirmed that despite the traumatic accident, none of the injured passengers are in serious condition. At the time of the incident, the bus was transporting over 45 passengers from Kumily in Idukki district to Ernakulam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

