Left Menu

CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline for International Transactions

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for income tax returns for taxpayers with international transactions to December 15, 2024. This move affects individuals required to submit information under Section 92E. The CBDT emphasizes accurate reporting of foreign income and assets in ITRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:43 IST
CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline for International Transactions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced on Saturday that it is extending the deadline for filing income tax returns for taxpayers involved in international transactions. The new deadline, pushed by 15 days, is now set for December 15, 2024, for those required to submit documentation under Section 92E.

Speaking on November 24, the CBDT underscored the importance of precise reporting of foreign income and assets in Income Tax Returns (ITRs). The department also published a special edition of 'Samvad' to enhance awareness regarding disclosure requirements for foreign assets and income.

Commissioner (Investigation) Shashi Bhushan Shukla explained the obligation for Indian residents to declare foreign assets, including real estate and financial holdings. He noted the rule also applies to returning NRIs and foreign nationals who become residents. All derived income from foreign assets must be duly reported, ensuring compliance with tax obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024