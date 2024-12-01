VE Commercial Vehicles Sees Sales Surge in November

On Sunday, Eicher Motors Ltd announced that its subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles, experienced a 7.3% growth in total sales, reaching 5,574 units for November 2024. This uptrend was observed when compared to the 5,194 units sold in the same month of the previous year, as stated in a regulatory filing by Eicher Motors.

VE Commercial Vehicles, a collaborative venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, reported that November 2024 sales encompassed 5,359 units under the Eicher brand and 215 units under the Volvo brand.

Domestically, Eicher trucks and buses saw a 5.8% increase in sales with 4,957 units sold last month compared to 4,686 units in November 2023. Export sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses rose significantly by 32.7%, from 303 units in November 2023 to 402 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)