Left Menu

Pope Francis: A Papacy Advocating for Migrants

Pope Francis prioritized advocating for migrants amidst a global refugee crisis. He actively opposed restrictive immigration policies and sought to highlight the plight of migrants, calling for empathy and understanding. His actions included welcoming asylum-seekers and criticizing anti-immigrant rhetoric, advocating for humane treatment and global dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:21 IST
Pope Francis: A Papacy Advocating for Migrants
Pope Francis Image Credit:

Pope Francis, throughout his papacy, has been a staunch advocate for migrants, positioning their plight as one of his central concerns. Amidst a backdrop of increasingly restrictive immigration policies worldwide, Francis passionately spoke out against the "globalisation of indifference." His efforts included personal gestures such as bringing asylum-seekers to the Vatican.

The pontiff also criticized political actions he perceived as hostile to migrants, including during events at the US-Mexico border. His vocal opposition to building walls and mass deportations was met with resistance from political figures such as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Such exchanges highlighted differing ideologies on migration policy.

Francis' actions resonated globally, aiming to create a more understanding dialogue about the migrant crisis. His efforts to provide a humane perspective to migration and emphasizing the shared humanity of all were pivotal in his ongoing dialogue with global leaders. Upon his passing, figures like Hasan Zaheda praised his legacy of compassion and advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025