Pope Francis: A Papacy Advocating for Migrants

Pope Francis, throughout his papacy, has been a staunch advocate for migrants, positioning their plight as one of his central concerns. Amidst a backdrop of increasingly restrictive immigration policies worldwide, Francis passionately spoke out against the "globalisation of indifference." His efforts included personal gestures such as bringing asylum-seekers to the Vatican.

The pontiff also criticized political actions he perceived as hostile to migrants, including during events at the US-Mexico border. His vocal opposition to building walls and mass deportations was met with resistance from political figures such as then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Such exchanges highlighted differing ideologies on migration policy.

Francis' actions resonated globally, aiming to create a more understanding dialogue about the migrant crisis. His efforts to provide a humane perspective to migration and emphasizing the shared humanity of all were pivotal in his ongoing dialogue with global leaders. Upon his passing, figures like Hasan Zaheda praised his legacy of compassion and advocacy.

