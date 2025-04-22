Aviation Officer's Road Rage Incident Sparks Investigation
An Indian Air Force officer is under investigation following a road rage incident in Bengaluru. Allegations involve both the officer and a call centre employee, Vikas Kumar, with charges of attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and causing hurt filed after mutual complaints. Videos and witnesses play key roles in the ongoing inquiry.
An Indian Air Force officer finds himself at the center of a police investigation in Bengaluru following a road rage altercation. The incident has led to the registration of an FIR against the officer on serious charges, including attempted murder and criminal intimidation.
The clash allegedly involved a call centre employee, Vikas Kumar, who was also arrested based on the officer's complaint. Both parties allege mutual assault, further complicating the case as videos surface purportedly showing the officer attacking Kumar, stirring public attention.
The situation unfolded while the officer and his wife, both serving in the Air Force, were en route to the airport. Authorities continue to probe the incident, with the Indian Air Force assisting in bringing the matter to a lawful conclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
