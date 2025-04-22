The Passing of Pope Francis: A Legacy Remembered and a Church in Transition

Pope Francis, the reformist pontiff who often challenged established norms, has died at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy of significant change within the Catholic Church. His passing has set a global stage for mourning, with world leaders set to attend his funeral in St. Peter's Square this Saturday.

Pope Francis' death occurred following complications from a stroke and cardiac arrest. Despite previous hospitalizations and health concerns, the Vatican confirmed his death was swift and without suffering. Ancient Church rituals have begun, paving the way for a new leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

As the Church mourns, a conclave is being organized to elect a new pope, with no clear frontrunner in sight. Francis' tenure was characterized by his focus on inclusivity and reform, including combatting child abuse. His appointments of cardinals from diverse regions might influence the direction of the Church's future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)