Festive Season Boosts India's Fuel Consumption
India saw a surge in petrol and diesel consumption in November due to the festive season, reversing prior declines. Petrol sales rose significantly year-on-year, while diesel showed positive growth for the first time since monsoon. Both fuels' demand exceeded pre-COVID levels, highlighting economic recovery.
India experienced a significant uptick in petrol and diesel consumption in November, driven largely by the festive season, reversing declines from previous months, according to preliminary data from state-owned firms.
Petrol sales notably increased, showing a robust year-on-year rise, marking November as the first month since the monsoon that diesel recorded positive growth.
Petrol consumption in November reached 3.1 million tonnes, up 8.3 per cent from last year, while diesel demand climbed 5.9 per cent to 7.2 million tonnes. Both petrol and diesel demands have now surpassed pre-COVID levels, signaling a positive economic trajectory.
