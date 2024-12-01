Festive Season Boosts India's Fuel Consumption

India experienced a significant uptick in petrol and diesel consumption in November, driven largely by the festive season, reversing declines from previous months, according to preliminary data from state-owned firms.

Petrol sales notably increased, showing a robust year-on-year rise, marking November as the first month since the monsoon that diesel recorded positive growth.

Petrol consumption in November reached 3.1 million tonnes, up 8.3 per cent from last year, while diesel demand climbed 5.9 per cent to 7.2 million tonnes. Both petrol and diesel demands have now surpassed pre-COVID levels, signaling a positive economic trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)