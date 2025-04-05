Trade Talks: U.S. and Israel Tackle Tariffs
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have engaged in dialogue over newly announced U.S. tariffs affecting Israeli exports. The discussions come in light of a 17% tariff imposed on unspecified Israeli goods, impacting trade between the two allied nations.
The talks focused on addressing the 17% tariff affecting unspecified Israeli goods exported to the United States, Israel's major trade partner.
This tariff raises significant stakes in the economic relations between the two countries, prompting high-level diplomatic engagements to mitigate potential impacts on trade.
