Trade Talks: U.S. and Israel Tackle Tariffs

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in crucial discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerning the implications of a new U.S. tariff policy. The State Department released details of their conversation on Friday.

The talks focused on addressing the 17% tariff affecting unspecified Israeli goods exported to the United States, Israel's major trade partner.

This tariff raises significant stakes in the economic relations between the two countries, prompting high-level diplomatic engagements to mitigate potential impacts on trade.

