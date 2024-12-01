Left Menu

Diplomatic Drama at Baku: The Unresolved Debate Over Climate Finance

In a dramatic scene at the UN climate conference in Baku, India expressed strong objections as a disputed USD 300 billion climate-finance package was swiftly adopted. Indian delegates critiqued the lack of fairness and transparency in the decision-making process, highlighting significant discrepancies between what was promised and what was needed for effective climate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the UN climate conference held in Baku, delegates from across the globe were left in disbelief as a contested USD 300 billion climate-finance package was adopted in the early hours. India's delegation, visibly frustrated, criticized the process as unfair and orchestrated.

The decision came as a shock to many, particularly India, whose Deputy Lead Negotiator Neelesh Sah attempted to issue a statement before the adoption. Despite the last-minute objection and the vastly lower financial figure than anticipated, the conference president Mukhtar Babayev swiftly moved forward, much to the chagrin of developing nations.

Developing countries, led by India's Adviser Chandni Raina, voiced their concerns about the inadequacy and unfairness of the agreement. They argued that the package falls short of the annual trillion dollars needed and places undue financial responsibility on them. As the spotlight shifts to next year's climate summit, questions about equitable and effective climate finance remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

