Diplomatic Drama at Baku: The Unresolved Debate Over Climate Finance

In a dramatic turn of events at the UN climate conference held in Baku, delegates from across the globe were left in disbelief as a contested USD 300 billion climate-finance package was adopted in the early hours. India's delegation, visibly frustrated, criticized the process as unfair and orchestrated.

The decision came as a shock to many, particularly India, whose Deputy Lead Negotiator Neelesh Sah attempted to issue a statement before the adoption. Despite the last-minute objection and the vastly lower financial figure than anticipated, the conference president Mukhtar Babayev swiftly moved forward, much to the chagrin of developing nations.

Developing countries, led by India's Adviser Chandni Raina, voiced their concerns about the inadequacy and unfairness of the agreement. They argued that the package falls short of the annual trillion dollars needed and places undue financial responsibility on them. As the spotlight shifts to next year's climate summit, questions about equitable and effective climate finance remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)