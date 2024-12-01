Dwindling Flights and Economic Fallout Amid Bangladesh Crisis

The crisis unfolding in Bangladesh has created ripples across the border, affecting flight operations between Kolkata and its neighboring country. In recent months, there has been a substantial decline in both incoming and outgoing flights, leading to significant economic repercussions in the region.

Officials at NSCBI airport in Kolkata reported a steep decrease in passenger numbers, with airlines such as US-Bangla and Biman Bangladesh sharply curbing their operations. Even Air India Express has postponed its planned flight services to Dhaka, citing the ongoing turmoil.

The economic impact of this crisis extends beyond aviation, severely affecting tourism and local businesses in Kolkata's New Market area. Business leaders and travel associations have highlighted the challenges, with hotel occupancy plummeting and trade dramatically reduced due to heightened tensions and fear of violence in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)