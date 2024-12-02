VTB's Bold 2025 Forecast: Optimism Amid Economic Challenges

Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, has projected a more optimistic economic outlook for 2025 than the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In an interview with Reuters, CEO Andrei Kostin forecasted that Russia's GDP would rise by 1.9% by 2025, surpassing the IMF's 1.3% estimation.

Kostin suggested that inflation could slow to 6.4% from the current rate of 8.5%, although he acknowledged the challenges posed by substantial military expenditures and sanctions. He expressed concerns about the limited effectiveness of using key interest rates to manage inflation, citing factors like insensitive loan volumes.

Looking ahead, Kostin noted that while lending growth, a contributor to inflation, would reduce to 10% next year from 20% in 2024, the current interest rates could reach as high as 23% by the end of the year. This trend reflects ongoing borrowing at elevated rates as companies strive to complete projects.

