Traffic Turmoil: Farmers' Protest Disrupts Delhi-Noida Commute

Commuters faced significant delays on Monday, as traffic snarls gripped the Delhi-Noida border area. The disruption was triggered by police barricades installed in anticipation of a farmers' protest headed towards the national capital.

A senior officer confirmed that comprehensive security measures, including drone reconnaissance, were in place. Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi stated that police forces had been well-prepared with anti-riot equipment and coordination with traffic police was facilitated to ensure smoother vehicular flow.

In spite of these efforts, residents like Aprajita Singh and Amit Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the delays impacting their commute. Commuters have been urged to consider alternative routes or public transport options as authorities work to manage the protest-related congestion efficiently.

