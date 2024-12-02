Left Menu

Traffic Turmoil: Farmers' Protest Disrupts Delhi-Noida Commute

Heavy traffic congestion caused major inconvenience at the Delhi-Noida border due to increased security measures for a farmers' protest march. Barricades and drones were deployed for vigilance, causing long travel delays for commuters. Police coordination and alternative transport solutions are underway to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:22 IST
Amritsar: Farmers stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments, outside the deputy commissioner's office in Amritsar. Image Credit: IANS
Commuters faced significant delays on Monday, as traffic snarls gripped the Delhi-Noida border area. The disruption was triggered by police barricades installed in anticipation of a farmers' protest headed towards the national capital.

A senior officer confirmed that comprehensive security measures, including drone reconnaissance, were in place. Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi stated that police forces had been well-prepared with anti-riot equipment and coordination with traffic police was facilitated to ensure smoother vehicular flow.

In spite of these efforts, residents like Aprajita Singh and Amit Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the delays impacting their commute. Commuters have been urged to consider alternative routes or public transport options as authorities work to manage the protest-related congestion efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

