Market Movements: December's Opening Dip Amid Economic Data Focus

U.S. stock index futures opened December on a lower note after last month's gains, as investors navigate key economic data to predict the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies. Upcoming reports, especially November's nonfarm payrolls, will be crucial in understanding labor market conditions and the Fed's future moves.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:05 IST
U.S. stock index futures began December with a downturn following a robust November, as market participants turn their attention to vital economic data expected this week. Central to this assessment is the November nonfarm payrolls report, scheduled for Friday, providing insight into the labor market's health.

Currently, traders estimate a 61% probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25-basis-point rate cut later in the month. Last month, expectations were higher at 83%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Additional economic indicators due this week include Tuesday's October jobs opening reading and Wednesday's November private payrolls data.

In November, U.S. equities thrived, marked by S&P 500 and Dow reaching record highs, fueled partly by Donald Trump's return to the White House with a Republican Congress. Despite optimism around potential corporate growth from proposed tax cuts and deregulation, concerns over inflation and interest rates remain.

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

