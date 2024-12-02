Market Movements: December's Opening Dip Amid Economic Data Focus

U.S. stock index futures began December with a downturn following a robust November, as market participants turn their attention to vital economic data expected this week. Central to this assessment is the November nonfarm payrolls report, scheduled for Friday, providing insight into the labor market's health.

Currently, traders estimate a 61% probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25-basis-point rate cut later in the month. Last month, expectations were higher at 83%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Additional economic indicators due this week include Tuesday's October jobs opening reading and Wednesday's November private payrolls data.

In November, U.S. equities thrived, marked by S&P 500 and Dow reaching record highs, fueled partly by Donald Trump's return to the White House with a Republican Congress. Despite optimism around potential corporate growth from proposed tax cuts and deregulation, concerns over inflation and interest rates remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)