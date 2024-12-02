UK Stock Markets Feel the Heat: Homebuilders and Miners Drag Indexes Lower

The UK's main stock indexes experienced a modest downturn on Monday as investors faced the double blow of falling homebuilder and precious metal miner stocks. Both the blue-chip FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 slipped, reflecting broader European market anxieties and political unrest in France.

Precious metal miners took a hit, dropping 1.4%, following a 1% decline in gold prices triggered by a stronger dollar and profit-taking actions. Homebuilding giants Vistry Group and Persimmon saw shares plummet 3.5% after RBC downgraded their stocks from 'perform' to 'underperform', causing a ripple effect across the broader homebuilding index.

Despite these challenges, the personal goods sector emerged as a rare bright spot with a 1.4% increase. Meanwhile, the spotlight turns to central bank authorities with the Bank of England poised to provide insights into the UK's monetary policy direction, amidst ongoing economic evaluations.

