Farmers' March Triggers Massive Traffic Snarls at Delhi-Noida Border

Traffic congestion wreaked havoc at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as farmers commenced a protest march towards the capital. The farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, gathered at Mahamaya flyover to demand better land compensation among other issues.

Police responded by setting up barricades and deploying heavy security, creating long delays for commuters. Some protesters pushed through initial barricades before being stopped near Dalit Prerna Sthal. The protest involved farmers from 20 Uttar Pradesh districts.

Commuters reported chaos, with heavy congestion leading some to abandon cars for metro transit. Both Delhi and Noida Police coordinated security, using drones for surveillance and monitoring the situation, while warning that unauthorized protests remain banned in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)